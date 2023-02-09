BJP failed to address issues of daily rated employees in J&K: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Aam Aadmi Party’s State Spokesperson Partap Singh Jamwal today charged the BJP with failure to address the grievances of temporary employees in J&K, who are protesting for their wages and regularization.

“We are the only hope for these thousands of the contractual, consolidated and daily need bases employees and AAP is the only party which will regularise them,” he said while addressing a press conference, here today.

Comprehensively discussing plights of the youth in the UT, particularly those who have been continuously striving in different departments as contractual, consolidated and daily need bases for the decades, Partap Singh Jamwal alleged that no Government so far had taken any kind of cognizance of their issues. “Despite serving in the Government departments for years or for decades, future of these daily rated workers still hangs in balance,” he added.

Jamwal lambasted BJP for its sheer kind of negligence for these temporary employees and said that while in opposition, BJP’s stand for these employees was very positive but after coming to the power, the party had not taken even a single step for welfare of these workers.

He also drew attention towards 5000 NYC youth who were working in different departments like Education, Rural, Health, Social Welfare, Tourism, Youth Services and Sports and Revenue and getting only Rs 2500 per month since their appointment in different departments. This is not justified in any respect, he added.

AAP leader sought to know the outcome of Chief Secretary headed committee which was framed in February 2020 to settle this very issue. The failure of this committee and no progress on resolving the issue of these employees speaks of non-serious approach of LG administration, he added.