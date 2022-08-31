Cabinet okays MoU with Nepal on biodiversity

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to sign an MoU with Nepal on biodiversity conservation.

Informing about the approval, a Cabinet release said this will strengthen and enhance the coordination and cooperation in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and share knowledge and best practices between the two countries.

