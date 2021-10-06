Cabinet approves bonus equal to 78 days’ wage for railway employees

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The bonus for financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, he said.

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this. The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities. (PTI)