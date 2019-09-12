Business travellers from India more health-conscious during trips’

MUMBAI: More and more business travellers in India are paying attention to their health while trips with

54 per cent using health and wellness amenities available in the hotels they stay in, according to a survey.

About 54 per cent of business travellers from India work hard to adhere to their health and wellness routines, while 40 per cent said they try but find it challenging, according to a global survey by CWT, a business-to-business- for-employees (B2B4E) travel management platform.

The CWT survey was conducted by Artemis Strategy Group between the January 29 and February 9 with over 2,700 business travellers, who travelled for business four or more times in the last 12 months, from countries including India, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the US, Belgium, France, Germany,Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK, Australia, China, Japan and Singapore.

The health and wellness amenities most commonly used by Indian business travellers include hotel gyms (58 per cent), hotel swimming pools (48 per cent) and in-room equipment such as yoga mats and stationary bikes (47 per cent), the survey revealed.

It found that nearly 50 per cent of the Indian respondents surveyed also indicated that they work out more while on the road, while only 6 per cent do not typically work out during business trips.

And nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) said they eat healthier when travelling for business the highest globally, it added. (AGENCIES)