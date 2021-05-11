Bumrah receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI : India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Bumrah posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated on Twitter and he captioned the post as: “Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone.”

On Monday, India skipper Virat Kohli, pacer Ishant Sharma and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Last week, Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane had taken their first jab.

Rahane, Umesh, Ishant, Kohli, Bumrah and Pujara will be next seen in action when India locks horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). (AGENCY)