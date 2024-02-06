Budget to strengthen Govt’s resolve to build Naya J&K: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: Senior BJP leader and former MLA, Devender Singh Rana has welcomed the interim budget for J&K presented by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.

In a statement issued here, today, Devender Rana termed it a growth targeted holistic budget to strengthen the resolve of the Government to build a Naya Jammu and Kashmir as envisioned by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He said the budget emphasis on boosting infrastructural development leveraging social and economic sectors with focus on improving Human Development Index (HDI) leading to economic resurgence, employment generation and empowering the common man of J&K.

Rana complimented Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, Lt Governor J&K Manoj Sinha and BJP for their visionary and praise worthy initiative in boosting economy of J&K which has suffered a heavy loss during three decade long turmoil.