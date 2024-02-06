Kashmir bat makers sue Shark Tank India, Tramboo Sports

Seeks compensation over misleading claims

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 5: The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has taken legal action against Sony Pictures Networks, the producers of the popular reality show ‘Shark Tank India,’ and Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd. The dispute arises from claims made on the show during an episode that aired on January 30 this year.

In a hand-out issued, CBMAK, the recognized umbrella organization for all cricket bat manufacturers in the Kashmir valley, vehemently denied the depiction of Tramboo Sports as the exclusive manufacturer of Kashmir willow cricket bats.

The Association expressed deep concern over the statements made by Tramboo Sports on “Shark Tank India,” alleging that they have misled the public and caused significant harm to its members’ businesses.

The Association asserted that these misrepresentations have dealt a “severe blow” to the sales of their members’ bats and have damaged the reputation of the entire indigenous Kashmiri bat-making industry.

CBMAK emphasized the superior quality of bats manufactured by its members, endorsed and utilized by various star cricketers, setting the stage for its claims against Tramboo Sports.

CBMAK expressed astonishment at the claims made by Tramboo Sports during the “Shark Tank India” Season 3 episode dated January 30th, 2024. They alleged that Tramboo Sports falsely presented themselves as the sole manufacturers of Kashmir willow bats, causing harm to CBMAK members.

The Association contended that Tramboo Sports’ false assertions have resulted in a severe impact on the sales and supply of CBMAK members’ bats, misleading the public and purchasers and tarnishing the image of the indigenous industry.

While claiming unequivocal support from its members, CBMAK emphasized its role as the true and only representative of Kashmir’s cricket bat manufacturers, positioning itself as the guardian of the prosperity and welfare of the local bat manufacturing industry.

The Association, through its legal counsel, has issued a detailed legal notice demanding an on-air apology within 15 days from both Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports. Additionally, CBMAK, through the legal notice, is seeking compensation of one hundred crores for damages, loss, and mental agony suffered by CBMAK.

Meanwhile, Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd. has stated that the televised pitch on “Shark Tank India” was a brief excerpt from a presentation lasting over an hour, leading to misunderstandings. The company further emphasized its encouragement for everyone to prioritize business development and contribute to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.