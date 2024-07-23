Budget Provides Rs. 2.66 Lakh Crore For Rural Development

NEW DELHI, July 23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that Rs. 2.66 lakh crore has been allocated for rural development, including rural infrastructure.

She also said that three crore additional houses will be constructed under the PM Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, she said, “This year I have made a provision of Rs. 2.66 lakh crore for rural development, including rural infrastructure”. (Agencies)