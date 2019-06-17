Buddha Purnima celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 17: Buddha Purnima was celebrated across Himalayan Buddhist regions including Tibet and Ladakh here today.

The auspicious occasion was celebrated across Ladakh region today with the main event at Tingmosgang Khar where Tingmosgang Youth Welfare Society organised a grand function.

His Eminence Skyabje Tokdan Rinpoche was the chief guest on the occasion while area Councillor Tsering Morup was the guest of honour.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of Ladakh thronged Tingmosgang Khar on the occasion to get blessed with the glimpse of the sacred ‘Rchanraszig’ statue and listen to the Dhamma discourses by Skyabje Tokdan Rinpoche about different deeds of the Buddha.

Addressing the devotees His Eminence Skyabje Togdan Rinpoche urged the people to avoid consumption of meat and alcohol. He also referred to lots of road accidents being caused by being driven under the consumption of alcohol and families suffering untimely loss of their near and dear ones. Therefore, he advised that consumption of alcohol be restricted avoided as it becomes the sole reason for different problems in the society.

Councillor Tsering Morup informed that this auspicious occasion was celebrated every year at Tingmosgang for nearly 600 years now.

President Tingmosgang Youth Welfare Society and Nambardar also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion culture programme was also part of the celebration.

Alchi Dukling Society in collaboration with Cultural Academy Leh organised a similar celebration at Alchi under the chairmanship of President Ladakh Gonpa Association, Gelong Shatup Chamba and renowned scholars including Gelong Thuspstan Paldan, Dr. Lobzang Tsewang and Dr Jamyang Gyaltsan spoke on the significance of the day and on the teachings of the Buddha.

Mesmerising cultural performances were presented and people prayed for peace to prevail in the world.

On this day in Leh ‘Skyangchhak Chhoskul Tsogspa organised ‘Gochhak’, prostration from Skyatsaks to Shanti Stupa.