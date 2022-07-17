Buddha Amarnath Yatra from July 29, security tightened

Jammu, July 17: An annual Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra is starting from July 29 in the bordering Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official here said on Sunday.

He said security , however, is in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

“The Buddha Amarnath Yatra that remained suspended for two years due to Covid pandemic is being organised this year and is starting from July 29,” an official said.

He added that all arrangements have been finalized to welcome the pilgrims, adding, “we have geared up to smoothly facilitate the yatra.”

Meanwhile, with regard to security, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra told UNI, “security grid is heightened and in collaboration with all sister agencies concerned , we are from time to time reviewing the situation.”

The batch of pilgrims will leave for the temple from Jammu based Yatri Niwas.

Notably, on July 14, a high-level joint security review meeting was held in Rajouri in the wake of the upcoming Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra.

Surrounded by Loran valley, Baba Buddha Amarnath is situated 290 kms from Jammu in Poonch district and is located 4600 feet above the sea level alongside the river Pulasti.

As per the belief, the yatra of Baba Amarnath is believed to be considered incomplete without visiting Baba Buddha Amarnath.

“Top brass of security forces, civil administration from Rajouri and Poonch participated in the meeting,” said an official.

“Security arrangements were reviewed for upcoming Yatra and batches comprised of yatris from across the country are expected to reach Rajouri-Poonch for paying obeisance at Baba Budha Amarnath temple,” he added. (AGENCIES)