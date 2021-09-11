Buckwheat flower festival organised to promote buckwheat production

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 11: Skitchan Kunfan Deton Tsogspa organized the first ever buckwheat flower festival at Skurbuchan to promote buckwheat production in Sham region, here today.

The festival was supported by Union Territory of Ladakh, LAHDC Leh, Tourism Department, Horticulture, Youth Services and Sports and Academy of Art, Culture and Language.

Executive Councillor for Agriculture Stanzin Chospel inaugurated the two day festival in presence of Area Councillor Lhundup Dorjay, CAO Tashi Tsetan, Assistant Director Tourism Jigmet Namgyal and village representatives. “During the festival, different women groups exhibited varieties of Ladakhi cuisine made from the buckwheat. The festival was organized to encourage ecotourism in the region. Buckwheat is known for anticancer medication, and has lots of demand in the national and international markets.”

Appreciating the organizers, EC Agriculture Stanzin Chospel in his speech urged the organisers to organize such festivals in different villages of Ladakh to showcase the varieties of cuisine and rich heritage and culture of Ladakh. “Every Ladakhi village is a self-sufficient region sustaining for years and LAHDC focuses on promoting buckwheat production in the Sham region,” he added and assured that to keep special funding in the Hill Council budget to promote its production.

Area Councillor Lhundup Dorjay urged the farmers to grow buckwheat production on a large scale as cash crops and added that such a festival also helps to promote tourism in the region.