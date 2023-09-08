BSF SDG reviews operational preparedness of troops in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 8: The Special Director General (SDG) Border Security Forces today visited Gurez sector along the Line of Control and reviewed operational preparedness of the troops deployed there.

SDG Y B Khurania of BSF Western Command, visited forward areas of Gurez to review operational preparedness of LoC deployed units.

The BSF SDG said that he interacted with troops and applauded them for their excellent performance in challenging situations.

The SDG was given a detailed briefing by the BSF Commanders on the ground deployed in Gurez and he expressed satisfaction over preparedness of the troops.

Khurania visited forward areas of North Kashmir yesterday where he reviewed the operational preparedness of the units deployed there. He interacted with troops and applauded their dedication, commitment and professionalism at the LoC. He was given a detailed briefing about how the troops are keeping a tight vigil on the LoC to prevent any attempts of infiltration by militants and also keep an eye on the drug smuggling.

The SDG BSF Western Command is on a three-day visit to Kashmir. He arrived here three days ago and visited the Frontier office in Kashmir. He engaged with officers and reviewed the operational and administrative functioning of the Frontier on his first day of visit.