Jammu poised for big political role in ‘Naya J&K’: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Reiterating that the Jammu interest will always remain sacrosanct and paramount, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said, post Article 370 abrogation era has rekindled a hope and paved a way for this region to play equal role in decision-making and governance of Jammu and Kashmir, ending the decades old spell of deprivation, discrimination and ignominy.

“Delimitation of legislative constituencies is a big stride towards political empowerment of the Union Territory in general and the Jammu region in particular, with marginalised segments like displaced persons of PoJK, Paharis, Gujjars and Bakkerwals getting a sense of belonging in the overall political structure, heretofore the entitlement of chosen few”, Rana said while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here alongwith Veenu Khanna, BJP State Secretary.

He blamed the Congress for degrading Jammu politically to the extent of playing second fiddle to elite class of politicians who did not spare even the vast mass of Kashmiris, least to speak of respecting the aspirations of this region. Exploiting religious and regional sentiments as per political expediencies has been their fort to remain glued to power. While the Congress presided over the subjugation of the Jammu region, the Valley centric parties all along ignored the then two regions of Jammu and Ladakh just for having no base or stakes outside Kashmir “, he said, adding that he kept raising his voice for the legitimate cause of Jammu during those gloomy times.

Rana said that he will continue to work for the betterment and fulfilment of aspirations of the people of Jammu region in the larger ambit of carving out ‘Naya J&K’ as per vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Union Territory is in the making of a real jewel in the crown of India with peace and normalcy dawning and bringing glory to the Valley. The past four years of post Article 370 repeal have witnessed huge transformation taking place with tourist footfall breaking earlier and making new records, thus bringing cheer in the lives of the people, not only across the Valley but also the Jammu region too.

He referred to fillip in Jammu economy due to influx of record pilgrim arrivals for onward journey to Shri Amarnathji Cave Shine on the Kashmir Himalayas during the just concluded pilgrimage. The stone throwing and hartal culture has been taken over by humming tourism and economic activities. This has obviously rattled the power lorn political actors, who had been thriving on miseries and agonies of their own brethren, he said while referring to the death and destruction between 2009 and 2018 in particular.

To a question, Devender Rana said that the BJP stand of ‘no road, no toll, on Saroor Plaza is clear while the party has been emphatically pitching for relief to poor segments of society while installing smart power meters. He also referred to holistic development taking place across Jammu and Kashmir as per commitments of the Prime Minister from time. The inadequacies if any are being plugged with timely interventions, he said, adding development and welfare being a continuous process will get further fillip during the third tenure of Yashasvi Narendra Modiji.

“BJP has been on mission mode in respect of bringing complete peace and normalcy besides ensuring equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir “, Mr Devender Rana said, adding that the milestones registered in the past four years stand testimony to the sincerity of the Governments at the Centre and here.

Responding to another question, Rana decried the disinformation campaign of some political parties with vested interest, saying that they were generating passions over the issue of lands and jobs. By hoodwinking public opinion. He cautioned people to remain vigilant against the machinations of the obstructive politicians who had lost their political relevance.

Earlier, Rana, met various delegations during the weekly public hearing and listened to collective and individual problems. He assured that these will be taken up with the concerned for appropriate action.