BSF jawan injured in cross-border shelling by Pak forces

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: A Border Security Force jawan was injured in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan forces at the Line of Control(LoC) at Mendhar, sources said.
The jawan suffered splinter injuries and was soon provided with medical treatment for the same.
The incident happened in Krishna Ghati sector near Mendhar , Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.
(AGENCIES)

