BSF Jammu celebrates 58th Raising Day

JAMMU, Dec 1: BSF Jammu celebrated 58th Raising Day with fervour and ardour at Frontier HQ Paloura camp and all its under command Battalions deployed at International Border of Jammu and Line of Control in Rajouri, Poonch area.

On the occasion, D K Boora, IG FTr BSF Jammu paid rich tribute to brave martyrs of BSF who had made supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives for the nation.

The IG also congratulated all ranks and emphasized upon to continue achieving new heights and thwart away any attempt of enemy to disturb peace and social fabric of the nation. He also highlighted achievements of Jammu frontier.

IG Ftr also interacted with the BSF veterans who were present in a large number on the occasion. The veterans were given a rousing welcome and they enjoyed the occasion.

During the event, a very colourful and enthralling cultural programme was also presented by BSF personnel and Jammu BSF School children.

Meanwhile, in Sunderbani, Border Security Force (BSF) local unit also celebrated 58th Raising Day today.

The celebrations were organized with great fanfare at the Regional Headquarters Sunderbani. On this occasion, Mahavir Prasad, Deputy Inspector General Border Security Force Regional Headquarters Sunderbani first paid tribute to the martyrs and wished all those present on the Foundation Day.

The border security personnel from Sunderbani Sector and 130 Bn and their families marked their presence at the ceremony. Apart from this, dignitaries and ex-servicemen also graced the occasion. During this, a colourful program was also organized. DIG also administered the oath of cleanliness to all the people present in the function on the occasion of Swachhata Pakhwada.