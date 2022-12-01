Remove encroachments from 61 water bodies: Mayor to officials

JMC discusses livelihood plan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: To improve the livelihood of Jammu city and to make it encroachment free, a detailed plan was discussed in the Executive Committee meeting held today under the chairmanship of Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma in the Conference Hall of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Executive Committee of JMC, Commissioner, JMC, all related officers of the Corporation working on these proposals and officers from smart city.

Joint Commissioner (Revenue & Enforcement) gave a detailed plan about the roadmap for implementation of these proposals on the ground so as to improve the City livelihood and remove the congestions from the Jammu City by way of removing encroachments from the different roads and to make roads / footpaths people friendly for smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

While discussing the city livelihood plan Mayor, Jammu Rajinder Sharma said a robust grass root level mechanism is required for Jammu City. He stressed upon for promoting various capable, energetic and efficient Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that they can manufacture quality products preferably local products and their marketing shall also be promoted on the wider range. First, these SHGs are to be registered as per the norms of Government of J&K . Various polytechnic and ITIs are to be taken into confidence who trained these SHGs. More initiatives are to be taken so that maximum benefits under various schemes to be provided to the beneficiaries. Possibilities shall be explored for ward-wise SHGs, he added.

He said “We have to identify different trades for these SHGs. Moreover, initiatives to be taken with the different banks within the Jammu City for fixing a day with specified time for these beneficiaries and marketing plan to be formed”.

Mayor also gave emphasis on identifying new skills such as CAD (Computer Aided Designing), mobile repairing etc. for enhancing the livelihood. He also emphasized for liaison of applicant, skill development agency, banking and marketing of the product for better implementation of livelihood schemes.

Mayor issued directions for exploring the ideas for making a group of women who can especially run the newly introduced e-Rickshaws. This will be a great step towards women empowerment.

While discussing encroachment free city plan, Mayor directed the concerned authorities to make Enforcement Wing of JMC with dedicated and qualified staff who can manage in removing the encroachments from the city footpaths and roads after healthy discussions and coordination with the Market Associations. The teams shall aware the Market Associations that they should themselves remove their encroachments from the footpaths and roads and keep their goods within their shutter lines. Rehri vendors are also to be awarded by these teams to keep their reharies at the sites identified by the JMC so that traffic congestions may not occur.

Mayor directed the concerned authorities to make a foolproof mechanism for removing encroachments from all the 61 water bodies within the JMC limits. A strict compliance is required for removing encroachments. For removing encroachments, JMC will soon have a police squad especially for this purpose.

Mayor directed the concerned authorities for making a vision document for both these proposals so that JMC can provide better services to the general public of Jammu at large.