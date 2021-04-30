BSF HC, Bank Manager, two young women among 17 more COVID deaths in Jammu

One dies, 108 new cases reported in Ladakh

AIS officer’s wife, Retd HC Judge with family, prominent doc test +ve

6 cops at PHQ, four of 4th bn, 3 from CRPF, 2 more at Civil Sectt infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 30: Surge continued in COVID positive cases and fatalities with 3532 new cases and 30 deaths in the Union Territory today. Jammu region reported 17 deaths and 1172 cases while number of active positives in the region has crossed 10,000 and stood at 10660.

Wife of an All India Services (AIS) officer, who is on deputation to Jammu and Kashmir, a retired Judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court along with his family members, a prominent Pain Management Specialist and three of his family, six police personnel at Police Headquarters, four staffers of JKP 4th battalion at Channi Himmat, two officials at Civil Secretariat and three CRPF personnel at Group Centre Bantalab today tested positive for the virus in Jammu.

Among 17 fresh COVID casualties reported in the Jammu region, two were young women aged 27 and 30 and another a 33-year-old. A Citizens Cooperative Bank Limited (CCBL) Manager too became a victim of the virus. A BSF Head Constable posted at Paloura Headquarters succumbed to the virus here while a Sub Inspector of the BSF, who was posted here but had gone for election duty in Kolkata, died of COVID-19 there. A total of seven women were among the dead. Four persons were brought dead to the hospitals.

A 27-year-old girl hailing from Chiterkoot in Uttar Pradesh, who was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu due to head injuries and COVID-19, died this morning. She was presently putting up at Rehari Colony.

A CCBL Manager presently posted in Recovery Cell and hailing from Rajpura Mangotrian died of COVID Pneumonia in the GMC Jammu.

A 30-year-old woman from village Khour near Miran Sahib in RS Pura tehsil died of COVID Pneumonia in the GMC Jammu while 33-year-old man from village Khour in Pallanwalla area of Jammu succumbed to the virus in DMC Ludhiana.

A 54-year-old BSF Head Constable posted at Paloura Headquarters was brought dead to the GMC Jammu and tested positive for the virus. A BSF Sub Inspector, who was posted in Jammu but had gone to Kolkata in West Bengal on election duty, died of Coronavirus there. He hailed from Karnataka.

A 48-year-old man from Gurha Bakshi Nagar died of COVID-19 at Raj Hospital in Simbal Chowk Pathankot. He had no co-morbidity. A 92-year-old woman from Govindpura Chatha was brought dead to the GMC Jammu. She was also positive for the virus.

A 48-year-old man from Ghass Mandi, 65-year-old male from Anand Nagar, 55-year-old woman from Paloura, 60-year-old man from Channi Himmat, 48-year-old from Old Rehari and 65-year-old woman, all in Jammu district died of COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu. Barring Ghass Mandi man, all were co-morbid.

Two COVID deaths in Rajouri district include 55-year-old woman from Channia Ward No. 1 and 75-year-old female from Khablan. Both died in the GMC Rajouri.

An 82-year-old man from Ward No. 11 in Kathua was brought dead to the GMC Kathua. He was positive for COVID-19. A 60-year-old COVID positive man from Shagan Ramsoo in Ramban district was brought dead to the Primary health Centre Ramsoo.

Seventeen casualties have taken the Jammu region’s Corona toll to 889, the highest being 478 in Jammu district, 66 each Rajouri and Doda, 65 Udhampur, 63 Kathua, 52 Samba, 34 Poonch, 25 Ramban, 22 Kishtwar and 18 in Reasi district.

Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi districts remained under lockdown today with only essential services permitted by the concerned District Magistrates operating. Though public transport has been exempted from the purview of lockdown in Jammu district, it didn’t operate because of the strike while shops and business establishments were shut. Shops of essential commodities were opened till 10 am.

Only few people or private vehicles could be seen on the roads which wore deserted look. Lockdown in six other districts including Samba, Ramban, Kathua, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch started at 7 pm today. The lockdown will remain in force till 7 am Monday.

District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam today ordered closure of State Bank of India, Ramban branch for 48 hours after two officials tested positive for the virus. He also declared area around Government Higher Secondary School Ramban in Ward No. 1 as micro-Containment Zone.

Among 1172 cases, though Jammu district remained at top with 495, Rajouri and Udhampur districts too showed surge recording 133 and 125 fresh positives respectively.

“Highest spike in COVID cases this year. 133 reported positive today. Travellers-2 & Others-131 including 34 in Rajouri, 30 Kalakote, 27 Darhal, 25 Sunderbani, 11 Kandi and six in Nowshera,” Additional Deputy Commission Rajouri Thakur Sher Singh said in a tweet.

Seventy two tourist-cum-travelers tested positive for virus at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district today. As usual, neighbouring Punjab State accounted for maximum positives with 19, Haryana four, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand two each and Himachal Pradesh one. Forty positives hailed from Jammu and Kashmir.

Positive cases in other districts include Kathua 95, Samba 82, Reasi 76, Ramban 74, Poonch 42, Doda 37 and Kishtwar 13.

As many as 310 persons recovered from the virus, 215 of them in Jammu district, 46 Udhampur, 35 Kathua, six Poonch and four each in Rajouri and Doda districts.

Jammu region’s Corona cases have now gone up to 69524. Number of active cases today reached 10660 while there have been 57975 recoveries and 889 casualties.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today also reported one Corona casualty and 108 fresh cases.

A 72-year-old man from Choglamsar in Leh succumbed to COVID-19 today taking the UT’s Corona toll to 140—96 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Of 108 new cases, 90 were reported from Leh and 18 in Kargil with which Ladakh’s Corona count has reached 13866 including 1597 active positives and 12129 recoveries. Of 1597 active cases, 1482 are in Leh and 115 in Kargil.