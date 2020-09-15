BSF foils major infiltration bid along IB in Samba

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday foiled a major infiltration bid by five heavily-armed terrorists along the International Border in Samba district, a spokesperson said on Friday.
The terrorists fled back to the Pakistani side after being confronted by the border guarding force, the spokesman said.
He said a strong protest note is being lodged with the Pakistan Rangers for helping the infiltrating terrorists. (AGENCIES)
