Army officer among 3 personnel injured in Pak firing along LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU: Three Army personnel including an officer were injured Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said.

The Indian Army launched a befitting retaliation to the Pakistani firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector, they said.

“Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars. Some injuries have been reported (on our side),” a defence spokesman said, based on preliminary information.

However, official sources said three army personnel including an officer, who were manning a forward post, were injured in the incident. (AGENCIES)