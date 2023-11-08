BSF DG Visits Forward Areas Of LoC To Review Operational Preparedness Of Units In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday visited forward areas of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district to review the operational preparedness of units deployed at Line of Control (LoC).

DG Agrawal also interacted with the troops and lauded their steadfast tenacity and dedication in challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, BSF Kashmir said on X.

