BSF DG visit to Jammu frontier concludes today

Jammu, Sept 17: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh visited Ranbir Singh Pura and Arnia sectors of the International Border (IB) area in Jammu and took stock of the situation.

During his two-day visit which began on Thursday, the BSF DG visited the entire area on the International Border (IB) of the BSF Jammu frontier concluded in a very cordial atmosphere, read a BSF PRO release.

Singh was accompanied by Inspector General BSF Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal, and other officers. Jamwal briefed the DG BSF about the complexities of management of R S Pura and Arnia border area under the prevailing current security scenario.

DG Singh visited the critical areas of Aik Nallah, Phalku Nallah and other areas of R S Pura and Arnia Border area and held discussion with sector/unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation. He reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan, said a press statement.

Singh interacted with Jawans through ‘Sainik Samelan’ and praised BSF Jawans for their dedication towards safeguarding International Borders and said that BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force.

“The welfare of Jawans is very important as they have given all for the motherland and as a senior member of the force, it is my responsibility to work for them and their families,” he said. (Agencies)