BSF detects underground tunnel at IB in Kathua, second within 10 days

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday detected another underground tunnel, constructed by Pakistan at the International Border (IB) to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district during the past 10 days, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

The secret tunnel was detected during an anti-tunnelling operation in the border outpost Pansar area of Hiranagar sector, he said.

This is the second underground tunnel detected by BSF personnel in Hiranagar sector during the past 10 days, fourth in the past six months along the IB in Samba and Kathua districts and 10th in the past decade.

On January 13, a 150-metre-long tunnel was detected in Bobiyaan village in the same sector.

A BSF officer said the latest tunnel is believed to be 150-metre-long originating from the Pakistan side with a depth of about 30 feet and three feet diameter.

The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited, he said. (AGENCIES)