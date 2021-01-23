Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch, arms, ammunition recovered

JAMMU: Joint teams of BSF, Special Operation Group and Army on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official spokesman here said that on specific intelligence inputs party led by Deputy Commandant of BSF launched an operation in Hadiguda village of Mandi in the forest area of Doba Mohalla and busted a terrorist outfit.

From hideout, one AK 47 Rifle, three AK magazines, 82 Ak rounds, three Chinese pistols, five pistol magazines, 33 rounds of pistol ammunition, four hand grenades, one UBGL and one set of Kenwood type.

“Searches in the area are in progress,” said an official. (AGENCIES)