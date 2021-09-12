BSF band presents enthralling display at Balidaan Stambh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: In a series of events under the programme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the BSF Band today presented an enthralling and exciting display at Balidaan Stambh, War Memorial Jammu.

The colourful BSF band played many popular tunes and enthralled the audience. The audience were spell bound by the BSF Band performance.

A large number of spectators from Jammu witnessed the event.

Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu was chief guest on the occasion and paid floral tributes to the Martyrs by laying wreath at War Memorial Stambh.

N S Jamwal, IG BSF also offered his tributes to the Martyrs. Raghav Langer, Div Com, during his address praised BSF for its Professionalism and expertise in Border Guarding. He said that BSF has been delivering its best despite new challenges on the Border.

It is reiterated that the country is celebrating 75th year of Independence and to mark this auspicious event, these types of programmes are being organised under the aegis of Government of India to instil a sense of pride among the citizens.

BSF has always been on the forefront in delivering it’s best for the Nation.

In the end a vote of thanks was presented by Harilal, DIG BSF.