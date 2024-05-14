Jammu And Kashmir | BRO Committed Towards Strengthening Defence: DGBR

JAMMU, May 14: The Director General Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan while reviewing the Breakthrough Ceremony of the strategic Sungal Tunnel on the Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway on Tuesday said that BRO is committed to strengthening of Defence Infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the IB, LoC and LAC.

The BRO has achieved a breakthrough in the strategic Sungal Tunnel on the Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway.

Jammu-based Defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal on Tuesday said that “The Golden Arc Road” (Akhnoor-Poonch) is a very old and highly strategic 200 Km stretch that connects South Kashmir and Jammu region to the West of Jammu and Kashmir.

It connects important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch. He said there are four major Tunnels in this stretch viz Kandi Tunnel, Sungal Tunnel, Naushera Tunnel and Bhimber Gali Tunnel.

The PRO added that the construction of a pivotal infrastructure project National Highway144A connecting Akhnoor to Poonch reached a significant milestone on Tuesday as the Breakthrough Ceremony for the Sungal Tunnel took place.

The tunnel spanning an impressive 2790 meters is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor and Poonch.

DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, reviewed the Breakthrough Ceremony, which signifies a major breakthrough in the construction activity of the tunnel, he said adding, “The breakthrough underscores the importance of this project signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the National Highway.”

This year on Jan 28, 2024 breakthrough of Naushera Tunnel was achieved signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch, he said.

The PRO added that the progress of the National Highway has taken place and the project is expected to be completed by 2026. During his address, DGBR Lt Gen Srinivasan mentioned that BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centers in the Jammu-Poonch region.

The Jammu-Poonch link, advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years.

On being asked about Defence Infrastructure along LoC, DGBR mentioned that development of Defence Infrastructure is a continuous process and BRO is committed to strengthening Defence Infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads along the IB, LC, and LAC.

BRO and Project Sampark are steadfast in their commitment to Create, Connect, Care, and save the lives of the citizens of its area responsibility. It believes in the adage “Roads Build Nation” and rededicated itself to the construction of border road infrastructures to spur socio-economic progress. (Agencies)