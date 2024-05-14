First Direct India-Cambodia Flight Ops To Commence From Jun 16

NEW DELHI, May 14: Cambodia’s national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air on Tuesday said the first-ever direct flight services between the two nations will start from June 16 between Phnom Penh and New Delhi four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Koy Kuong, Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to India, said he was hopeful that the flow of tourists between the two nations will double year-on-year, with direct flight connectivity and demand for medical tourism in India.

Before the Covid pandemic, around 75,000 people from India used to visit Cambodia every year, and the number is around 45,000 per year as per 2021 figures, the Ambassador told PTI.

He added that he expects more people from Cambodia seeking medical treatment to come to India ”because the cost of treatment is less as compared to neighbouring countries”.

Cambodia Angkor Airline CCO Eng Molina said the pricing per person for a round trip from New Delhi to Phnom Penh is around Rs 23,000, including taxes.