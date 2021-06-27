‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor to star ‘I Heart Murder’

Los Angeles, Jun 27: “Bridgerton” breakout star Phoebe Dynevor is set to headline the feature “I Heart Murder”, a thriller from Sony Pictures.

Sources told Deadline that Dynevor will star in the film to be directed by Matt Spicer, known for “Ingrid Goes West”.

Spicer has co-written the screenplay with Tom O’Donnell.

Academy Award winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment will produce the film which is billed as a female-driven thriller. Maia Eyre is overseeing for the studio.

Other details on the plot are currently under wraps.

Dynevor will next reprise her role of Daphne Bridgerton in the second season of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton”, which is currently in production.

The actor also recently completed filming Sky Cinema’s Original movie “The Colour Room”, opposite Matthew Goode. (PTI)