BR Ambedkar Birthday Celebration Committee takes out ‘Ambedkar-Phule rally’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: An impressive “Ambedkar-Phule rally” was organised here today by the Bharat Rattan Dr BR Ambedkar Birthday Celebration Committee, J&K.

The rally was organized before the birthday anniversaries of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar, which are celebrated on April 11 and April 14, respectively, every year.

As per a statement the rally started from Satwari Chowk Jammu and passed through different parts of Jammu city. A large number of people from all the Tehsils of Jammu District, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Rajouri Districts, religious and social organizations, school children, etc. participated in the rally with motorcycles, cars, etc. and displayed various processions, which were the center of attraction.

The rally was welcomed at different parts of Jammu by serving drinking water, cold drinks, fruits, and other eatables. The members of the celebration committee also addressed the media persons and talked about the teachings of Ambedkar and Phule. They tried to give the message of equality, liberty, and fraternity and appealed to the people to read the works of Phule and Ambedkar to better understand their message to society.

The members of the celebration committee highlighted the significant contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule towards social justice and equality.

They said Dr Ambedkar fought against caste discrimination and worked towards the upliftment of Dalits, women, labor, and other marginalized communities while Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule played a significant role in shaping modern India and inspired people with his contributions towards social justice and equality.

The celebration committee also served lunch to the members of the rally at Ambedkar Chowk and extended invitations to the people of J&K and other parts of the country to attend the main function of the celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti Mela on April 14 at Ambedkar Chowk, Jammu.