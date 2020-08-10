BPCL launches SmartDrive Payment App

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: In yet another first of its kind initiatives, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) today launched the indigenous payment wallet ‘SmartDrive’ under the ongoing Atma Nirbhar programme of Government of India.

This payment app of BPCL will not only help its millions of consumers saving themselves from the current crisis of COVID but also help the country realize the dream of Digital India.

Though the present payment wallets are being used at the Petrol Pumps by the customers but they are not giving smart cash backs to them, while SmartDrive will enrich the customers with an instant cash back of 0.75% on account of digital transaction apart from 0.15% of cashback by the company. This means that any customer fueling at BPCL’s Petrol Pumps through Smart Drive will get a benefit of 90 Paisa on purchasing fuel worth Rs 100 and so on.

Currently this facility of SmartDrive shall be available at its select retail outlets but will be enrolled across the network. It is worth mentioning here that BPCL earlier in March also launched its payment bank “FINO” at its select retail outlets, contributing towards Digital India.

The SmartDrive app was launched today at company’s retail outlet ‘Ganga Filling Station’ by BPCL’s Territory Manager for J&K and Ladakh Rajesh Sharma along with his team and dealer Jai Ram Sharma amidst some prominent customers using social distancing and norms.

The App was simultaneously launched in 10 other territories like Kolkata, Chennai etc across the country using video conferencing in which company’s Executive Director from Mumbai PS Ravi addressed the participants. The vote of thanks for the launch function was presented by Mohit Bhatia, State Head for Punjab and J&K from Chandigarh.

Rajesh Sharma while addressing the participants informed that BPCL has been aggressively working towards the changing scenarios of the business and all such challenges are taken as opportunities to address the requirement of its esteemed customers.

Present on the occasion were Sanjeev Daukia, Territory Coordinator and Pankaj Kumar Executive Engineer from BPCL.