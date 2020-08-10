Advisor Sharma for making JKHPMC more vibrant, financially viable

* Expresses displeasure over delayed auditing

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma, today underscored the need for making the Government Corporations more vibrant and financially viable so that they can effectively contribute to the economy by promoting and marketing the local produce maintaining that the Government prioritized Horticulture and Agriculture development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor was speaking at the Combined Annual General Meetings (AGMs) of Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (JKHPMC), here today.

Principal Secretary Agriculture, Naveen Chowdhary, lMD JKHPMC, Shafat Sultan, S K Koul (Ministry of Agriculture, GoI) Shareholders of the Corporation, Sheikh Muhammad Rafi, Shafi-u- Nabi Jan and other senior participated in the meeting which was held through video conferencing.

The meeting discussed in detail the audit of accounts and also delay in timely completion and closure of these.

Advisor expressed serious displeasure over the delayed auditing of the accounts and directed for clearing the backlogs as early as possible by taking up these with the concerned. He also asked for holding of the Board of Directors (BOD) meetings at regular intervals so that the issues concerning the Corporation are discussed and deliberated for their early settlement besides also undertaking measures for smooth functioning of Corporation.

While directing for undertaking measures for making the Corporations more vibrant and income generating units, the Advisor said the same is necessary for their survival and sustenance as well. He said that bottlenecks, if any, in the smooth functioning of these should be eradicated by adopting new technological interventions and scientific methods especially for ensuring better marketing of the horticultural produce of Jammu and Kashmir, which has already created a niche for itself in the national land global market.

He directed for putting in place a robust mechanism for ensuring the revival of the Apple Juice Plant (APJ) at Sopore and also ensuring the proper marketing of the produce there. He said that the measures should be put in place so that it regains its popularity especially at the national and international level. “Corporation should also explore its mandate of establishing alternate channels for marketing of the horticultural produce especially in the present Market, which is highly competitive”, he added.

The meeting discussed and adopted the Corporation’s Financial Statements for the financial years 2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04 and 2004-05 and adjourned sine die the 39th, 40th and 41st AGMs for want of audited accounts

Earlier, MD, JKHPMC gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of JKHPMC and listed the initiatives taken up by the Corporation to make it vibrant.