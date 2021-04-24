Bovines smuggling bids foiled; 45 cattle rescued, five arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Nagrota and Pouni Chak Police today foiled bovines smuggling bids by rescuing 45 cattle and arresting five smugglers.

As per police sources, on specific information, a team from Police Station Nagrota laid a naka and intercepted four vehicles.

During checking, police team rescued 34 bovine animals from the vehicles and arrested four persons, who were identified as Mohammad Shafi, son of Omar Din of Kansi Kassa Reasi, Muzamir, son of Mohammad Yousaf of Gole Gujaral Jammu, Sadam Hussain, son of Mohammad Sharief of District Anantnag and Mohammad Akram, son of Ghulam Rasool Sohail of Sher Bibi Banihal District Ramban.

Cases with FIR Numbers 157/2021, 158/2021, 159/2021 and 160/2021 under relevant Sections of law have been registered at Police Station Nagrota and investigation started.

Police team headed by SHO Nagrota Inspector Mohammad Shoket under the supervision of SDPO Nagrota Parupkar Singh made the arrest and recovery.

Meanwhile, a team from Police Post Pouni Chak laid a naka and intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK02AA-3191.

During checking, police team rescued 11 bovine animals from the vehicle and arrested one person, who was identified as Mohammad Quyoom, son of Mohammad Sharief, a resident of District Udhampur.

A case under FIR Number 111/2021 under Sections 188 IPC and 3 PCA Act has been registered at Police Station Domana and investigation initiated.

Police team led by Incharge Police Post Pouni Chak SI Dilawar Kumar made the arrest under the guidance of SHO Domana Inspector Mahesh Sharma, SDPO Domana Kosheen Koul and SP Rural Sanjay Sharma.