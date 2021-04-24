Djokovic enters Serbia open semifinals

BELGRADE, Apr 23: Novak Djokovic qualified for the semifinals of the Serbia Open on Friday by eliminating his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-3.

The world’s top-ranked tennis player easily overcame Kecmanovic to approach a step further towards lifting the trophy in his hometown of Belgrade.

Mateo Berrettini also qualified for the semifinals by beating Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4.

The Serbia Open was reinstated this year after an 8-years-long break.

The prize money for the ATP 250 tournament played at the Tennis center Novak in Belgrade until April 25 is 650,000 EUR. (UNI)