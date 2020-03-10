Boulder falls on house killing five of family in Udhampur

JAMMU, Mar 10: Five members of a family including three minor girls, a boy and a lady were killed after a boulder hit a mud house in village Barmeen Khein of Ramnagar tehsil in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police here on Tuesday said that a loose rock rolled down and hit the kachha house on the intervening night of March 9-10 killing five members of the family on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sharda Devi,35, wife of Raj Singh, their daughters Aarti Devi, 16, Anu Devi, 14, Swani Devi, 12 and son Pawan Singh,10 all from Upper Barmeen.

Meanwhile, the injured identified as Raj Singh (father), son of Munshi Ram was rushed to District Udhampur for treatment, police added.

