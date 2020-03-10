Accident in HP kills 5 and injures 33 others

SHIMLA/CHAMBA: A Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a deep gorge killing five people and injuring 33 others at Kandu on the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway on Tuesday morning, police said.

Superintendent of police Dr Monika confirmed that the five people died on the spot while 33 others were injured in the accident which took place at Kandu 25 km from Chamba town.

The SP said that about 37 People were traveling in the state transport bus at the time of accident. All the injured have been admitted in the Chamba Medical College Hospital.

She said that casualities is likely to increase as many victims received fatal injuries. On receiving information rescue teams rushed to the spot and evacuated the victims from the bus .

The ill-fated bus was on its way to Chamba from Dehradun. Chief minister Mr Jai Ram Thakur expressed his condolence on the mishap and wished for the early recovery of the injured. He directed the administration to provide all possible help to those injured in the mishap. (AGENCIES)