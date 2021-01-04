BOSE, university exams posted due to snowfall

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir University (KU), Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) and Board of School Education (BOSE) have postponed examinations scheduled for Monday.

All Kashmir University undergraduate examinations, which were scheduled to be held Monday are postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions, Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said in a statement.

The new dates for the deferred examinations will be notified later, he said.

The KU had also postponed all examinations on Sunday.

The controller examination CUS, Mir Khurshid Ahmad said examinations scheduled to be held on Monday have been postponed due to inclement weather conditions. He said the new dates for the postponed examinations will be notified later.

The BOSE also postponed all examinations scheduled for today.

The board also postponed yesterdays examinations due to inclement weather.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) conducted examinations on Sunday as per schedule.

The Kashmir valley, including summer capital, Srinagar, experienced moderate to heavy snowfall during the past 24 hours.