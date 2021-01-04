3.5 magnitude earthquake hits J&K’s Bandipora, no casualties

SRINAGAR: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck the Bandipora region in Jammu and Kashmir at 10:58 am today. Till now there are no reports of any collateral damage of injuries due to the quake. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

