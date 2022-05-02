BOSE declares result for NMMS exam of Class VIII students of J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU, MAY 2: Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today declared the result of National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination of Class VIII (8th) students, held on 24th of March, 2022, across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and of Ladakh.

As per a communiqué received in this regard, the list of the selected candidates is available on the JKBOSE website www.jkbose.nic.in. Out of 8116 appeared candidates, 1091 candidates got selected as per quota allotted to J&K including Ladakh by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Furthermore, the selected students shall have to apply online on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) as and when the same is opened for the purpose. In this regard the concerned selected candidates shall have to remain in touch with the official website (www.scholarships.gov.in) of Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, on regular basis.

In case of any query, the candidates can consult the Nodal Officers of the scheme at JKBOSE Office Rehari Colony, Jammu and Bemina, Srinagar on 0191-2952817, 2955660 and 0194-2490354.