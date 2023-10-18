Border Villagers In Jammu Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests Over Ceasefire Violation

JAMMU, Oct 18: People of the border belt in Jammu held protests against Pakistan on Wednesday for ceasefire violations after two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in a firing by Pakistan Rangers.

The Pakistan Rangers opened fire on BSF troops at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector around 8.15 am on Tuesday, following which they fired in retaliation, the BSF said in a statement.

Scores of villagers assembled at Arnia border belt on Wednesday and raised anti-Pakistan slogans and burnt an effigy of Pakistan.

”They have deceived us again by resorting to unprovoked firing, resulting in injuries to two BSF jawans. This cannot be tolerated,” a villager told reporters during the protest.

This was the first ceasefire violation in the last two years, in which Pakistan Rangers ”resorted to unprovoked firing” on border guards along the International Border (IB) here, the statement said.

Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries in the firing and were immediately provided medical assistance, it added.

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, in which both nations agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors. (Agencies)