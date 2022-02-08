Border Roads Organisation gets enhanced capital outlay

Our borders must not only be fully secured in all respects but the required infrastructure that of all weather roads, bridges and the like are built right up to the last post of such borders and very importantly, maintained as well. Mobility of troops in a hassles free manner as also transporting of the required defence equipment quite smoothly is directly related with how our armed forces are strategically very professionally positioned. There is no scope for two opinions about the fact that while in our northern sector in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with over 3488 kms comprising border with China that runs along, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Arunachal Pradesh etc is having a very well built roads network and other infrastructural support on the other side. In the said process, which on consistent basis has been going on not only in respect of more constructions but regarding maintenance and development too, the belligerent neighbour has been leaving no stone unturned. As a result of realising this mismatch between the two sides from this side by the Government, for the last few years, vigorous laying out process of the requisite infrastructure of roads, tunnels and bridges has been going on without any let or complacency. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in this respect has been playing a commendable role both in terms of quality and speed that too in challenging hostile climatic conditions.

To bolster its financial support for intensifying the building of more of roads network looking to the dire requirements in our strategic areas, the central Government has enhanced its capital outlay by an unprecedented 40 percent or from just Rs. 2500 core in 2021-22 to Rs. 3500 crore in the current fiscal. Not only shall this money be used by it in respect of raising of infrastructural projects but also probably go in for acquiring more of fixed assets like ultra modern machineries, equipment, vehicles etc as also retrofitting, maintenance, up-gradation and development of the existing physical assets already raised by it. Being a part of the Indian Armed Forces, it provides necessary roads infrastructure support to it. Not only that, this road construction executive force looks after and maintains roads and Highways of strategic importance in border areas as we fairly know how Jammu Srinagar National Highway had been maintained by it to keep it motor-able and even when the same is looked after now by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the BRO lends its hand in reconstruction of important bridges like it did last year when Bailey bridge in Ramban which had collapsed and caused the blockade of the NHW for days together, was reconstructed by it within a record time of 60 hours.

To yearn for intensive development of our border areas especially the strategic ones, the Government’s enhanced budgetary allocation to Border Roads Organisation is major step in that direction . That is because the BRO will be in a position to enhancing of connectivity to far flung areas and between such areas irrespective of challenges of terrain and weather conditions . For speedy mobility of troops and the requisite needs, development of such roads was important to enhance the operational preparedness and security environment. Not only that, such infrastructural development would result in socio-economic integration besides the concerned regions tasting the fruit of development. In that, the states/ UTs where such border areas fall, too shall in totality stand increasingly benefitted economically. Going by the record number of infrastructure projects raised in high altitude areas and mountainous difficult terrains and that too within the fixed timeframe maintaining quality standards, the BRO has earned a niche professionally for itself in the requisite field.