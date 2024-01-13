Bootes partners with Swedish group EcoLoo to launch solution to cut sewerage water wastage

New Delhi, Jan 13: Sustainable construction technology company Bootes has partnered with Sweden-based EcoLoo Group to launch a net zero solution to save 97 per cent of annual sewerage water wastage, a statement said on Saturday.

The Gurugram-based company said the newly designed toilet system SAFE, which uses minimal water for cleaning, can be easily retrofitted to replace traditional toilets at low costs and is suited for residential and commercial purposes.

Unlike traditional toilet systems that consume around 6.5 litres of water per flush cycle, the SAFE toilet system uses just 200 ml water for washing and cleaning and does not require water for flushing, Bootes said.

The self-contained and decentralised toilet system also uses safe bacteria to convert waste into fertiliser that is useful for agriculture.

EcoLoo founder Imad Agi said, “Sanitation and proper disposal of toilet waste are often considered difficult topics to discuss, yet they have a significant impact on our carbon footprint”.

Bootes managing director Deepak Rai said, “Water infrastructure planning in India is in dire need of an overhaul in order to effectively manage water resources and reduce the burden on rivers and borewells”.

Sweden-based EcoLoo focuses on sustainable sanitation solutions and other environmentally-friendly innovations. (PTI)