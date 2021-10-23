Bootcamp organized as part of CII’s Innovation Contest

Puducherry, Oct 23: As part of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Innovation Contest, a three-day ‘Bootcamp’ was organised by Atal Incubation Centre -PEC Foundation, CII Puducherry and Young Indians Puducherry Chapter for the selected top 30 teams from 200+ applications on Saturday.

It may be noted that Atal Incubation Centre -PEC Foundation and CII Puducherry is organizing its maiden edition of Innovation Contest in three different stages to bring out the entrepreneurial talent of the students by supporting and hand holding their ideas through the process of formulating a sustainable business model and help them take their ventures to the next level.

According to a CII release, the Bootcamp was organized at Puducherry Technological University Campus to identify and nurture aspiring entrepreneurship.

The boot camp focused on providing basic knowledge about the startup world and tools required to scale the fledgling innovators into real world entrepreneurs.

As many as 30 ideas were put forward at the first bootcamp and more than 100 student innovators across various institutes from Puducherry attended the bootcamp.

The workshop included special lecture sessions from renowned startup ecosystem mentors and speakers which helped the young innovators to empower their idea by giving them real time exposure through action based ideation workshops, business model development using lean canvas and idea-pitching sessions.

The primary objective of the bootcamp is to identify promising entrepreneurs across Puducherry, offer them support in terms of incubation and mentorship and to create an innovation tribe in Union Territory.

The shortlisted applicants will be able to pitch for offers by incubators on the basis of their performance throughout the program and final pitch and will be awarded cash prize and incubation opportunity with Atal Incubation Centre -PEC Foundation.

The CII Puducherry Innovation Contest will conclude with a grand finale during the CII Puducherry Startup Summit scheduled in the last week of November. (UNI)