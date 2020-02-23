Book on BJP will become part of curriculum in Indonesia’s Islamic University

NEW DELHI: A book on the history of the BJP will become part of a course in the Islamic University of Indonesia as the party’s two consecutive victories in India’s general elections has evoked interest among academicians about it, a faculty member said.

The book titled “Bhartiya Janata Party – Past, Present & Future, Story of World’s Largest Political Party” written by Shantanu Gupta will become part of the syllabus for undergraduate students of south Asian studies in the Department of International Relations.

Hadza Min Fadhli, a faculty member in the Department of International Relations in the university, said that there is a rising interest in the BJP among academicians in Indonesia as the party has won two general elections in India.

He said the book will be part of the syllabus for south Asian studies for undergraduate courses in the department of international relations. (AGENCIES)