Blinken discusses Afghan peaceful settlement with Qatari Foreign Minister – Dept of State

Washington, Aug 13: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the peaceful settlement in Afghanistan with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the US Department of State said.

The Qatari capital of Doha is the main venue for the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to express appreciation for our strategic partnership. Secretary Blinken thanked Minister Al-Thani for the key role Qatar has played in support of efforts to reach a just and durable negotiated settlement in Afghanistan as well as US efforts to provide safety and security to Afghan nationals,” the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.

The situation in Afghanistan is escalating amid the ongoing withdrawal of the US forces from the country, which raises the threat of the new rise of the Taliban.

(UNI)