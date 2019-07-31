Black side of white industry

Arjun Singh Rathore

Tourism is one of the most important aspects of man’s spatial behaviour in modern times. It is the most important civil industry in the world, growing at a phenomenal annual growth rate of 10-15%. According to some estimates it contributes around 10% of the global GDP and 7% of the workforce. According to World Travel and Tourism Council, the total global capital investments, worldwide consumer spending is 10.9% and world’s international trade in goods and services make tourism as one of the top three categories of trade. In India also the ‘white industry’ is growing at a good pace, thanks to the ‘leisure revolution’ and abundance of discretionary income. In India, especially in Jammu & Kashmir, the tourism industry has been the back bone of economy. The history of development of tourism in Kashmir dates back to the era of Moghuls. In Ladakh the history of tourism started with arrival of Budhisim but till recently the potential of the tourism couldn’t be explored to it’s full potential, mostly due to the connectivity issue. But as far Jammu region is concerned except Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, there was no other place on the tourism map. But in the last couple of years some tourism circuits are doing the rounds and among all Bhaderwah has become the most favoured destination of tourists in Jammu region. Bhaderwah is endowed with vast natural wealth, which has the potential to acquire a place of special importance in tourism industry in coming years.

In Bhaderwah hills and mountains are having a unique ecosystem, as their ecological and cultural attributes make them favourite tourist destination. The meadows and snow clad mountains of Bhaderwah act as ‘Zones of Refugia’, as they offer ideal conditions for the three R’s- Rest, Relaxation and Recreation. Some of the main reasons behind the tourist inflow are Summer retreat, Natural surroundings, Pilgrimage centres, Mountain sports, Floral and Faunal diversity and Adventure and Explorer’s wanderlusts.

It has also become visible that tourism in Bhaderwah has started contributing to the prosperity of the region and has also started in generating employment to the locals of the region. However, when tourism becomes unsustainable in nature, it can have disastrous consequences on the environment, even in the most developed tourist destinations. And when we talk about a small tourist destination like Bhaderwah, where even the basic infrastructure required for the tourism industry to sustain for years and years together, it is not advisable to put the virginity of the tourist spots on the mercy of money mongers. The tourist industry active in the region is in the process of crossing the legal and ethical barriers to earn more profits, which will definitely lead to massive degradation of the environment in the area. Local human population, flora and fauna suffer greatly due to such irresponsible and unsustainable tourism. Money making is not and has never been the best part of tourism. So one should not turn a blind eye to ecological and environmental changes brought about by the increasing tourist traffic.

Tourism in small and otherwise backward areas is normally seen as a money minting industry. Tourism in Bhaderwah does not necessarily have a negative impact in many cases particularly in the economic field, where it is promising a huge growth potential. Having said that any analysis of the impacts has to be done with a long term agenda, so with the kind of growth rate and the income generation abilities, the beneficiaries of income generation usually shut their eyes on the destruction of the environment. Bhaderwah has occupied an important place since ancient times, as it is considered abode of Gods. Bhaderwah is not established in a uniform manner, as most of the hill stations in the northern India were originally built as army cantonments and were meant to give European troops a breather from the pre-monsoon heat. In an, strictly cost-benefit analysis the short term gains of tourism must be neutralised by long term losses.

The impact of tourism on Bhaderwah is to a great extent conditioned by the number and duration of stay of the tourists. This is particularly true in the context of ‘mass’ or ‘exploitative’ tourism. Thus, the duration of stay in some cases becomes directly proportional to the impact on local environment. Tourism is also taking a heavy toll on the fragility of the local environment, the accessibility of the region, the geo-morphological features and the nature of terrain.

By way of building of infrastructural and accommodation facilities, has led to reduction in forest cover in the hills. Rich paddy fields have been converted into barren grounds in the name of development activities like roads, hotels, tourist huts and trekking trails. The biggest impact can be seen on Sounbain Glacier, which was a big glacier spread along the Gurdanda in eighties. Very much associated with deforestation, the increasing tourist menace is auguring danger for the floral and faunal wealth. A lot of species of medicinal use are on the verge of extinction and some other which fall under the category of wild food products such as Gucchi (wild mushroom), is under intense economic pressure. Plants are also lost by plucking of wild flowers and leaves by wanderers. Brahmakamal is one such greatly affected variety.

The biggest menace is the absence of waste management system, solid waste by the hotels like food, vegetable, paper, rags, clothes, bottles, glass, polythene, plastics, etc, is causing major damage to the local ecosystem. Most of the hotels and in fact the houses of the locals lack sewerage and waste disposal facilities. Of particular importance here is the fact that while some wastes are biodegradable others like soft drink bottles, polythene are non-biodegradable and cause immense harm to the environment. In many cases the water bodies especially the springs (the boli and the nags) are getting choked and whatever water is coming out is getting contemplated. The water of Neeru and its subsidiaries are getting polluted day by day. In addition, atmospheric pollution through motor vehicles, diesel generators, coal fuel, oil, petroleum gas, wood fuel and forest fires is also becoming increasingly prevalent. Of late, noise pollution is otherwise silent, serene ecosystems are also a problem to be taken into account.

Increasing instances of natural hazards due to disturbances in the fragile eco-systems of the hills and mountains are not unknown. A recent case study conducted in the neighbourhood of Manali, should be an eye opener for both the government and the business community investing in the tourism industry. In recent increase in the number of high density multi-storeyed hotels, constructions of buildings in the flood and erosion susceptible areas adjacent to Beas, the development of road network and winter recreation activities has elevated risks from natural hazards like snow avalanches, earthquakes, flash floods, rock slides, slope failures, etc. The Manali case shares many characteristics with similar situations elsewhere in Bhaderwah.

Deviations in land-use patterns, in and around the Bhaderwah town, are becoming common. The desire for ‘quick gains’ has led to regression of agricultural activities. In many cases tourism has overlapped agriculture thus creating a tourist monoculture. This is disastrous both, in the short as well as long run and both to the economy and ecology of the region.

Bhaderwah Valley has a vast potential of pilgrimage tourism and local society and its customs constitute an important tourism resource. Village lifestyle, traditional ceremonies and religious processions, arts and crafts are vigorously marketed by tourist organisations. There is, however, much evidence to demonstrate that traditions and quality of life of the host society can be eroded by mass tourism. The level of irritation correlated with the degree of compatibility between host community and the visitors, the location of tourist accommodation and how much the locals directly benefit through employment and associated perks of the tourist industry, is day by day on increase. Also important in this regard is the configuration of the tourists. Mass package holiday-makers demanding facilities and levels of service matching metropolitan cities have little interest in understanding of local culture and history. Rise in crime in society is another menace, for which the locals have to pay a very heavy price.

But still it is not all bad; the impact of tourism on the economy is quite visible. The business is flourishing, the infrastructure is coming up, employment is getting generated, better road connectivity is coming up, but it is the time to take the remedial measures otherwise we will not be doing justice with our future generations.

While talking about possible remedial measures and suitable management strategies one could go on endlessly talking about the do’s and the don’ts. Thanks to absence of preventing planning by the concerned agencies, we are about to reach a stage where things may become precarious. The present states of affairs do not augur well for the long-term sustenance of this growing industry. The basic dilemma with tourism and in particular mountain tourism is that the basic capital is landscape. Once it is degraded or damaged, it can hardly be repaired or redressed. As it is rightly said “Tourism destroys Tourism”. The need of the hour is to address the issue with urgent sincerity. There could be many possible suggestions in this direction like devising a tourism management plan. Any successful management strategy has to be very comprehensive in scope and should address all possible ramifications of tourism development. We are a society where we expect all from the government but the government on its own cannot take a successful call and the tourism industry can be flourished and maintained by the active participation of the government and the local habitants of the area. The tourism industry has to take a serious view of this regard not merely through resolutions but through actual practice in their operations.

