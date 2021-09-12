BJYM launches Yuva Sampark Abhiyan from Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 12: Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) today organized Mandal Adhyaksh Samallen to launch the Yuva Sampark Abhiyan across Jammu and Kashmir which started from Katra.

About 350 activists of BJP including 190 block presidents, 20 district presidents and their general secretaries took part in this Samallen in which BJP president, Ravinder Raina, Member Parliament, Jammu Poonch ,Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ashok Koul, general secretary BJP organization, Kavinder Gupta, Ex Deputy Chief Minister J&K, BJYM national secretary, Rohit Chahal, Arun Parbhat, BJYM Jammu & Kashmir president, Ex Minister and MLA Reasi, Ajay Nanda also took part.

The event was organized at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra. Addressing the gathering party leaders said that the election bell has been sounded in the Jammu and Kashmir and final announcement could be made anytime. The party cadre was asked to reach common masses.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP president J&K, Ravinder Raina said that as elections are on cards now in Jammu and Kashmir and it is high time to work with full dedication to strengthen party and to reach ground zero for same. He appealed party workers to work as a pillar for party.

On the occasion Ashok Koul, general secretary organization BJP also appealed the party workers and activists to completely focus on the upcoming Assembly election in J&K and make it a target to form BJP Government in UT. He asked them to reach out to the maximum number of people and brief them about policies and achievements of BJP Government.

Rohit Chahal, national general secretary BJYM said that BJP will surely form Government in Jammu & Kashmir by winning the upcoming Assembly elections because the policies and development made by the Centre are visible to everyone.

Arun Prabhat, BJYM State president said that BJYM activists are working day and night to strengthen the party and assured the senior leadership that they will leave no stone unturned to mark a remarkable victory in Jammu and Kashmir’s upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Ex Minister and MLA Reasi applauded the BJYM role in strengthening party in the last couple of years expressing the hope that BJYM will work with more zeal to make party stronger to mark a remarkable victory in upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir Chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi and Ankit Gupta Social Media Incharge BJP J&K also addressed the gathering.