BJYM felicitates Dr Jitendra, celebrates Art 370 abrogation

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 22: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Karyakartas, led by Delhi State BJYM President Sunil Yadav, today felicitated Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and celebrated the abrogation of Article 370.

Acknowledging the greetings, Dr Jitendra Singh said that abrogation of Article 370 was on the agenda of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh right from the day of its origin and the first major agitational movement in post-independent India was the one launched by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee for the abrogation of this constitutional provision. He said, following a lifelong struggle by three generations of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party Karyakartas, it was the determined will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firm resolve of Home Minister Amit Shah which enabled us to carry forward the pending agenda of seven decades.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the youth wing of the Party, namely the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the city of Delhi enjoy a special connection with the movement launched by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. It was from Delhi that Syama Prasad Mookerjee had in March 1953 embarked on his journey to Jammu & Kashmir with the resolve to defy the permit permission for entering Jammu & Kashmir and it was also from Delhi that Mookerjee was accompanied by a group of committed youth workers led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said, while Delhi was the first State to have a BJP Government, it was also the same Delhi which became the “Karma Bhumi” of several BJP stalwarts like Kedar Nath Sahni and Balraj Madhok who had spent their earlier years in Jammu & Kashmir and contributed to the strengthening of the organization over there.

Dr Jitendra Singh shared with BJYM workers the Party’s plan to hold a “Sampark Abhiyan” (mass contact programme) across the country and a series of meetings to bring awareness about the implications and advantages of the abrogation of Article 370. He said, BJYM had a special role to discharge in this campaign, he said.