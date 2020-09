Bangalore:

Ashok Gasti, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, died of the deadly coronavirus today, just months after he was nominated to the upper house.

The 55-year-old was from Raichur in north Karnataka and was previously a booth-level worker.

After his election in June this year, Mr Gasti did not get a chance to attend Parliament due to the pandemic. He was a first-time Rajya Sabha member.