BJP Women Leaders Complain To LS Speaker Against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 9: BJP women MPs on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded “stringent action” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making an “inappropriate gesture” towards Union Minister Smriti Irani when she was speaking in the House.

In a complaint, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged that Gandhi behaved in an “indecent manner” which not only “insulted the dignity of women members in the House, but also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House”.

The signatories to the complaint included Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Debasree Chaudhuri. (Agencies)