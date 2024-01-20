BJP will sweep Lok Sabha polls in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir, held a day-long joint meeting of its all Morchas at Eden Garden, Akhnoor Road, Jammu.

Click here to watch video

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Seh-Prabhari J&K Ashish Sood, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma and General Secretary Advocate Vibodh Gupta addressed the joint meeting of all Morchas. BJP senior leaders and activists from the party’s seven Morchas participated in the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, in his address, claimed that with the ever-growing massive public support, BJP will sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in J&K. He said that disillusioned with the family-based and self-centric politics of NC, PDP and Congress , people in large numbers are consistently joining the BJP with a vision to strengthen the socio-economic status of the needy people and to strengthen the nation.

Ashish Sood focused on the importance of holding the joint meeting of all Morchas of the party insisting on their important role as a joint force in the implementation of party policies and public welfare schemes in specified communities and areas of society. He said that all Morchas must act in unison to strengthen the organizational structure of the party.

Ashok Koul, in his address, concentrated on the specific role of Morchas in reaching out to their respective segments to extend the base of the organization. He also shared the forthcoming Morcha programmes, while informing that the ‘Rashtriya Maha-Adhiveshan’ will be soon held in which the Morcha activists from J&K will participate in massive numbers.

Jugal Kishore Sharma asked the Morcha activists to ensure that the needy people get the benefits out of Modi Government schemes.

Vibodh Gupta discussed the role being played by the Morcha cadre.

All Morcha Presidents presented detailed reports of the ongoing party programmes while also sharing the plan to reach out to the specific segments of society before the Lok Sabha elections.

J&K BJP Vice-President Anuradha Charak, BJP General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, OBC Morcha National Secretary Rashpaul Verma, SC Morcha National Secretary Rekha Kumari, Amandeep Singh J&K Prabhari BJYM, BJYM Prabhari Munish Sharma, Mahila Morcha President Sanjita Dogra, Yuva Morcha President Arun Prabhat, SC Morcha President Neelam Langeh, OBC Morcha President Sunil Prajapati, ST Morcha President Roshan Choudhary, Minority Morcha President Ranjodh Singh Nalwa and Kissan Morcha President Sarbjit Singh Johal were also present on the stage.

BJP senior leader & BJYM Prabhari Munish Sharma managed the whole programme. Ajay Vaid presented the note of thanks.