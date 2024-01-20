LG releases Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan’s Tithi Patra Panchang

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust’s Tithi Patra Panchang Calendar for the year 2024, at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor congratulated the editorial team and members of the Trust on the occasion.

The Panchang Calendar, prepared by Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, will provide useful information about local fairs, auspicious occasions, and date and timing of festivals and events like eclipses.

Members of Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust including R K Chibber; Prof Sharat Chander Sharma, Nigam Gupta and Dr Sanjay Sharma were also present.